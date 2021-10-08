IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.92

IQE plc (LON:IQE) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 51.92 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59). IQE shares last traded at GBX 45.10 ($0.59), with a volume of 1,387,366 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IQE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of IQE to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £353.00 million and a P/E ratio of -443.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

