IQeon (IQN) Price Reaches $1.63 on Exchanges

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002930 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 6% against the dollar. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $365,784.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.33 or 0.00226003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00102774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars.

