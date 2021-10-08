iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 335,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,476 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iRobot were worth $31,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 19.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 29.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iRobot by 251.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 87,576 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRBT opened at $83.45 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.69.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

