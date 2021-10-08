iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7,581.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,076 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after purchasing an additional 912,328 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,087,000 after purchasing an additional 116,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,107,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

