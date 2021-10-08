iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stock Position Increased by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,649,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 383.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 785,724 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,095,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,313,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after buying an additional 275,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. 11,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,747. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

