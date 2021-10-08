iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Trading 0.7% Higher

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.07 and last traded at $66.06. 32,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 95,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,655,000.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.