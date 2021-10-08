iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Down 14.8% in September

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 556,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,542,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 78,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $85.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $102.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

