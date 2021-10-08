iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 216,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,357,305 shares.The stock last traded at $20.06 and had previously closed at $20.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

