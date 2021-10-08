iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,524 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 997,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after acquiring an additional 968,029 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,203,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 890,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,603,000 after acquiring an additional 859,480 shares during the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $49.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78.

