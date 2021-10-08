iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Boosted by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after buying an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after buying an additional 556,720 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,015,000 after buying an additional 138,921 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $164.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.57. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.