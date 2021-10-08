iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,838,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,384 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 129,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 93,815 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 706,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 82,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,382,375. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.