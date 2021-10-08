iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $103.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $110.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.61.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

