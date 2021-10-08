Ispolink (ISP) Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. Ispolink has a total market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ispolink has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00048739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.04 or 0.00225186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00102229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012221 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,850,833,416 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

