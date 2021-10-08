Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $73.95, but opened at $70.90. Itron shares last traded at $71.17, with a volume of 4,434 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.51, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 13.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Itron by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,506,000 after acquiring an additional 267,210 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steelhead Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

