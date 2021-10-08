ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of ITT worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in ITT by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,424,000 after buying an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. Analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.