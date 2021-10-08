Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.25 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.22.

NYSE:JBL opened at $62.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,581 shares of company stock worth $5,779,840 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

