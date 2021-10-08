Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after buying an additional 882,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Erste Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.66%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

