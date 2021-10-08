Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 125.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $283.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.60 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.82 and a 200-day moving average of $282.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

