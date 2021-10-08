Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 23 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

MSCI stock opened at $608.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $667.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $629.76 and a 200 day moving average of $538.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

