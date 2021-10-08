Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 163.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 161,183 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 131,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,151,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

