Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Petrofac in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petrofac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $781.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

