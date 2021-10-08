Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Textron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TXT. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

