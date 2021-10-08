Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

NYSE ZYME opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zymeworks by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zymeworks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 10.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

