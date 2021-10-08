Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eni S.p.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ENI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get ENI alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday. HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

NYSE E opened at $26.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of -298.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ENI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ENI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.724 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -295.83%.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.