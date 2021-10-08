Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.28) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.36) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $45.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after acquiring an additional 553,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400,798 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $24,977,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after acquiring an additional 330,541 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

