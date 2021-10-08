Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €201.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €183.80 ($216.24).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €136.20 ($160.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The business’s 50 day moving average is €139.40 and its 200 day moving average is €154.15.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

