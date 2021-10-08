Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on State Street Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

STT stock opened at $89.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.68. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $53,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

