Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,766,000 after purchasing an additional 142,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

