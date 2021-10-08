Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,322 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.68, for a total value of $2,690,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

Morningstar stock opened at $272.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.16 and a fifty-two week high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

