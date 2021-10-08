JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,498 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $62,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

