JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,759,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 935,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $71,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,542,000 after acquiring an additional 925,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,929,000 after purchasing an additional 900,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,038,000 after purchasing an additional 161,084 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,200,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,720,000 after buying an additional 537,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after buying an additional 5,776,657 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.