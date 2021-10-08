JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $72.70 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.50% of Fair Isaac worth $72,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $406.45 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

