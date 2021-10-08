JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.75% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $64,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLO stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $44.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

