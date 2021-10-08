JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.43% of Heron Therapeutics worth $69,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 11,252.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 347,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 755,397 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 776,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 255,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $11,221,000.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

HRTX stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.