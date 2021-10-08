JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 48,381 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.40% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $73,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 392.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL stock opened at $416.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $427.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.79 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

