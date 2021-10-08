Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 9,690,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

KALA stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

