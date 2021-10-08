Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of LON:KAPE opened at GBX 407.50 ($5.32) on Thursday. Kape Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 381.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 330.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £915.25 million and a P/E ratio of 32.29.

In related news, insider David Cotterell purchased 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £175,760 ($229,631.57).

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

