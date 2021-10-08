KardiaChain (KAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $121.24 Million

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One KardiaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KardiaChain has a total market cap of $121.24 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KardiaChain Profile

KardiaChain launched on December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,824,500,000 coins. KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KardiaChain is www.kardiachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

