KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,069,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 182,212 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.02% of KBR worth $269,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 125.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 874,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,352,000 after buying an additional 486,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in KBR by 10.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in KBR by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,085 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in KBR by 17.6% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 923,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,228,000 after purchasing an additional 138,121 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 43.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period.

Get KBR alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

NYSE KBR opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -160.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.