Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,800 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 400,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. Kelly Services has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 148.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 29,772 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 82.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

