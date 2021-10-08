Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires 365 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in BCE were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BCE by 93.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,176 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in BCE by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in BCE by 71.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,011,000 after acquiring an additional 806,688 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

