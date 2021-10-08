Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 2,786 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 154.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of TELUS by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,962,000 after buying an additional 3,547,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TELUS by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,938,000 after buying an additional 3,211,284 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TELUS by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,036,000 after buying an additional 2,833,585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,534,000 after buying an additional 873,808 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TU opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

