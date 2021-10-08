Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 913.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Entergy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Entergy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

ETR opened at $103.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

