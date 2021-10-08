Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.5% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

AMGN stock opened at $209.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.53 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.