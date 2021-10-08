Kempen Capital Management N.V. Invests $79,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IPG. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

NYSE IPG opened at $37.72 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

