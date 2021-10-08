Kempen Capital Management N.V. Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 855.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.