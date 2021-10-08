Kempen Capital Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

