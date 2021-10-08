Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,497,721 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $988,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,553 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,232 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,496,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,181,000 after buying an additional 1,821,168 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,966,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,034,000 after buying an additional 1,291,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

