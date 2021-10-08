Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 21.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 141,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCS shares. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from 218.00 to 220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.83.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

