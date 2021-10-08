Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after buying an additional 1,578,155 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,184,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after buying an additional 1,046,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.81. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $89.65 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

